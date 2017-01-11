MOVES-Aviva Investors expands real estate funds team

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Aviva Investors, the asset management business of Aviva Plc, appointed Kris McPhail as assistant fund manager on the Lime Property Fund.

The Lime Property Fund invests in a wide range of long-lease assets including healthcare, offices, industrial and retail.

McPhail is based in London and reports to Renos Booth, head of real estate long income funds and lead manager of the Lime Property Fund.

McPhail was previously with M&G Real Estate as director within the investment team. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)