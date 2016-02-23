FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Warwick Young appointed CEO of Aviva unit
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 23, 2016 / 12:21 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Warwick Young appointed CEO of Aviva unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Aviva Asia, a unit of British insurer Aviva Plc, said it appointed Warwick Young as chief executive officer of Navigator Investment Services Ltd, a wholly-owned investment portfolio administration service of Aviva Plc.

Young, who joined the company in 2011, was most recently the chief risk officer of Aviva Asia.

The company also said it appointed Charles Hung as a successor to Young.

Hung joins Aviva Asia from HSBC Holdings where he was most recently chief risk and admin officer at global software delivery. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.