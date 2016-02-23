MOVES-Warwick Young appointed CEO of Aviva unit

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Aviva Asia, a unit of British insurer Aviva Plc, said it appointed Warwick Young as chief executive officer of Navigator Investment Services Ltd, a wholly-owned investment portfolio administration service of Aviva Plc.

Young, who joined the company in 2011, was most recently the chief risk officer of Aviva Asia.

The company also said it appointed Charles Hung as a successor to Young.

Hung joins Aviva Asia from HSBC Holdings where he was most recently chief risk and admin officer at global software delivery. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)