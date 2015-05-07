FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aviva posts 14 pct Q1 rise in value of new business
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 7, 2015 / 6:22 AM / 2 years ago

Aviva posts 14 pct Q1 rise in value of new business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 7 (Reuters) - UK insurer Aviva said on Thursday its value of new business grew 14 percent to 247 million pounds in the first quarter, and its combined operating ratio improved by 1.3 percentage points, to 96.4 percent.

Aviva, which completed the acquisition of rival Friends Life last month, said it was publishing separate first quarter data for Friends Life.

Friends Life’s value of new business fell 37.5 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, to 20 million pounds.

Aviva said it was closing Friends Life’s head office in London and had moved to smaller premises in Exeter, in the southwest of England. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.