Aviva U.S. unit fetches $800 mln more than deal price
#Credit Markets
October 2, 2013 / 10:36 PM / 4 years ago

Aviva U.S. unit fetches $800 mln more than deal price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - British insurance group Aviva Plc on Tuesday said the sale of its U.S. life and annuities business to Athene Holding Ltd had fetched $2.6 billion, above the $1.8 billion price announced in December.

The additional $800 million represented estimated earnings and other improvements in statutory surplus from June 30, 2012 to Sept. 30, 2013, the company said.

Cash proceeds to Aviva totaled $2.3 billion, following the repayment of an external loan of Aviva USA Corp.

The insurer in December 2012 said it had agreed on a deal to sell its U.S. operations to Athene Holding, an insurance holding company majority owned by private equity firm Apollo. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
