FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aviva Investors appoints chief operating officer
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 2, 2014 / 2:01 PM / 3 years ago

Aviva Investors appoints chief operating officer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 2 (Reuters) - The asset management arm of UK-based insurer Aviva has recruited a new chief operating officer to oversee technology, operations and performance.

In a statement on Monday, Aviva Investors said it has appointed Susan Ebenston who joins from Westpac Group in Australia where she was chief compliance officer.

Ebenston will report to the division’s Chief Executive Euan Munro who joined Aviva from rival Standard Life at the start of 2014 with a remit to boost performance.

“As we continue to simplify our business and increasingly develop solutions offering important client outcomes with low volatility, the right systems, processes and procedures will be crucial,” Munro said.

“I have no doubt that Susan has the knowledge and skills to ensure that our operational capabilities become market-leading as we execute our strategy.”

Reporting by Chris Vellacott. Editing by Jemima Kelly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.