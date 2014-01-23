Aviva says CFO Regan to leave

LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Aviva said on Thursday its chief financial officer (CFO) Pat Regan would be stepping down in June to join QBE as the Australian insurer’s CFO.

Regan joined Aviva in February 2010 as CFO. The company said formal arrangements for his replacement were in progress.

“Pat has been a tremendous support in assisting me with Aviva’s financial transformation. I am supportive of his decision, and he leaves with my best wishes and those of Aviva’s board,” Aviva’s Chief Executive Mark Wilson said.

The company is in the midst of a turnaround, spearheaded by Wilson who joined in January last year from AIA Group Ltd .