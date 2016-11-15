FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
MOVES-Aviva Investors strengthens real estate team
#Market News
November 15, 2016 / 3:00 PM / 9 months ago

MOVES-Aviva Investors strengthens real estate team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Aviva Investors, the global asset management business of Aviva Plc, appointed five new members to its real estate team with roles based in the UK and Germany.

The company named Gary Sherwin to the newly created role of head of UK investment transactions. Sherwin most recently worked as head of retail investment at Land Securities.

Daniel Lienhard was appointed head of investment transactions, based in Frankfurt. Lienhard joins from Savills Investment Management.

Aviva named Gaston Brandes as managing director, head of real estate business development. Brandes was formerly the head of capital markets at Grosvenor Fund Management.

Helen Rainsford was appointed senior director, retail development. Rainsford joins from Martins Properties, where she was the director of development.

Darren Freed was named retail asset manager. Freed joins from Hammerson, where he was a retail asset manager. (Reporting by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
