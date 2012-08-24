FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Insurer Aviva may cut 800 UK jobs to cut costs -reports
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 24, 2012 / 1:40 AM / in 5 years

Insurer Aviva may cut 800 UK jobs to cut costs -reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Britain’s No. 2 insurer Aviva PLC may cut as many as 800 jobs at its UK business in a cost-cutting drive, media reported.

The job losses will be spread across the UK businesses and will come by the end of the year, the Guardian newspaper reported on its website, citing an internal email sent to staff.

The UK life insurance business employs 3,000 people, out of Aviva’s total workforce of 18,500 across Britain.

The step is aimed at giving a boost to Aviva’s balance sheet and is part of a strategic overhaul after John McFarlane replaced Andrew Moss as the executive chairman of the company following a shareholder revolt, the Financial Times said.

McFarlane intends to save up to 400 million pounds ($632.1 million) mostly through global job cuts as the FTSE 100 insurer seeks to remove several layers of management, the FT said

Company representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside of normal business hours.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.