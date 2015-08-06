FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 6, 2015 / 3:52 PM / 2 years ago

Aviva says considering 'bolt-on' acquisitions in Poland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - British insurer Aviva is considering small acquisitions in markets such as Poland, where it recently bought a financial advisory group, an Aviva spokesperson said on Thursday.

Chief executive Mark Wilson told analysts following the firm’s results that Aviva may consider “bolt-on acquisitions in certain markets, like Poland where we have trapped capital”, an Aviva spokesperson said in an email.

Aviva bought Expander Advisors, the second largest network of independent financial advisors in Poland, in May for an undisclosed sum.

Aviva reported forecast-beating half-year operating profit on Thursday.

The insurer also said on Thursday it was increasing its stake in its Indian insurance joint venture to the maximum 49 percent. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
