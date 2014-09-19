FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aviva sells Spanish venture stake after tribunal ruling
Sections
Featured
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
Technology
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 19, 2014 / 1:05 PM / 3 years ago

Aviva sells Spanish venture stake after tribunal ruling

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - British insurer Aviva is selling its stake in joint venture CxG Aviva for 287 million euros ($369 million) to venture partner Novacaixagalicia (NCG) Banco after a Spanish tribunal ruling cleared the way for a deal.

The cash deal is expected to complete by the end of the year and represents a multiple of 25 times CxG Aviva’s 2013 operating earnings, Aviva said on Friday.

The British insurer is selling off peripheral assets and cutting costs in a bid to improve returns for shareholders.

The tribunal ruling said NCG Banco had breached its shareholder agreement with Aviva following the merger of Caixa Galicia and Caixa Nova into NCG Banco in December 2010, and the bank’s subsequent restructuring in 2011.

The merger of the struggling Spanish savings banks meant NCG Banco had broken its agreement with Aviva to sell insurance exclusively through the joint venture.

“Good price ... timing is a nice surprise. And all in cash,” said Gordon Aitken, analyst at RBC.

Aviva’s share price was little changed on the news, trading 0.8 percent up on the day.

1 US dollar = 0.7778 euro Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.