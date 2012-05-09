FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aviva puts Malaysian business on block - sources
May 9, 2012 / 9:21 AM / 5 years ago

Aviva puts Malaysian business on block - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 9 (Reuters) - British insurer Aviva plc has put its Malaysian operations on the block and is close to hiring a bank to help with the sale process, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, in a deal potentially worth about $200 million.

The sale is part of Aviva’s retreat from non-core markets globally and comes at a time when Dutch financial firm ING is exiting its Asian insurance and investment management operations.

Aviva’s Asia-Pacific spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment. Sources decline to be identified as the process is confidential.

Aviva entered the Malaysia market in June 2007 in a joint venture with CIMB Group, according to Aviva’s website.

CIMB is Malaysia’s second-largest lender by assets.

