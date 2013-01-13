FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sun Life,Khazanah to buy Aviva/CIMB Malaysia insurance biz for $563mln-sources
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 13, 2013 / 8:55 AM / 5 years ago

Sun Life,Khazanah to buy Aviva/CIMB Malaysia insurance biz for $563mln-sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, Jan 13 (Reuters) - A consortium of Canada’s Sun Life Financial Inc and Malaysian state investor Khazanah Nasional Bhd has agreed to buy British insurer Aviva plc’s Malaysian insurance joint venture with CIMB Group for about 1.7 billion ringgit ($563 million), sources said on Sunday, helping the Canadian company to expand its Asian foot print.

Sun Life Financial Inc and Khazanah edged out rival Manulife Financial Corp to win the eight-month old auction, sources familiar with the sale process said.

Britain’s No.2 insurer Aviva is exiting from marginal markets across the world and the sale of Malaysian unit is part of that overhaul. Last month, Aviva sold its U.S. business for $1.8 billion, its biggest disposal, aimed at boosting its underperforming share price.

The deal is expected to be signed on Monday, the sources added.

A Sun Life spokeswoman did not offer an immediate comment. Aviva could not be reached for a comment immediately. CIMB and Khazanah officials were not available for an immediate comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.