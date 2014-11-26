FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British insurer Aviva to shut $2 bln fund of hedge funds unit
#Financials
November 26, 2014

British insurer Aviva to shut $2 bln fund of hedge funds unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Aviva will shut its unit that invests in external hedge funds, the British insurer said on Wednesday, part of a global trend that’s seeing so-called “fund of hedge funds” closing shop or merging with others as clients cut the middleman.

The U.S.-based unit manages about $2 billion.

“Following a comprehensive review of our business, we have decided to exit the business of investing in third party hedge funds,” a spokeswoman for Aviva, said in a statement.

“We are working with our affiliates and the underlying hedge fund managers on an orderly transition plan,” she added. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar and Carolyn Cohn; editing by Freya Berry)

