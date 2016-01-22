FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Aviva buys RBC's general insurance business for $400 mln
#Market News
January 21, 2016 / 1:08 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Aviva buys RBC's general insurance business for $400 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects JAN 21 story to show RBC to make gain, paragraph 4)

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - British insurer Aviva ’s Canadian division said on Thursday it was buying the general insurance division of Canadian bank RBC for C$582 million ($402.57 million).

Around 575 RBC Insurance employees will become part of Aviva Canada’s operations as a result of the acquisition of RBC General Insurance, Aviva Canada said in a statement.

Aviva Canada has also entered a 15-year agreement with RBC Insurance, enabling RBC Insurance customers to buy Aviva Canada’s property and casualty (P&C) insurance products, Aviva said.

RBC said in a statement it will make an estimated net after-tax gain of C$200 million on the deal. Aviva said the deal would increase Aviva Canada’s annual gross written premiums by around 20 percent.

$1 = 1.4457 Canadian dollars Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
