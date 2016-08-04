FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 4, 2016 / 7:11 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Aviva bullish on cash generation after H1, shares rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Aviva Plc

* CEO Mark Wilson says expects more cash generation next year, could go outside the top of flagged range.

* CEO says bulk annuity demand had fallen ahead of EU referendum vote; firm expects demand to pick up in H2.

* Aviva Investors’ Euan Munro says UK commercial property prices have not fallen as much as some market adjustments suggested.

* Aviva shares up 5.7 percent in early deals after H1 results. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)

