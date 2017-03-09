LONDON, March 9 British insurer Aviva on
Thursday posted a 12 percent increase in operating profit to 3
billion pounds ($3.65 billion), boosted by growth in its fund
arm, Aviva Investors, as well as its British, Canadian and Irish
units.
Profit after tax fell 22 percent to 859 million pounds,
however, after adding in a 380 million pounds exceptional charge
to cover the British government's decision to lower the discount
rate used to assess personal injury claim lumpsum payouts.
The company said its performance was helped by a strong rise
in cash remittances from its various business units, up 20
percent to 1.8 billion pounds, helped by a 15 percent rise in
general insurance net written premiums to 8.2 billion pounds.
Fund management operating profit, meanwhile, rose 30 percent
to 138 million pounds, boosted by a rise in group assets under
management to 450 billion pounds.
The company said it would pay a total dividend for the year
of 23.3 pence a share, up 12 percent.
($1 = 0.8227 pounds)
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)