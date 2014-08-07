FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Aviva posts 4 pct rise in H1 profit, helped by Europe, UK general insurance
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
August 7, 2014 / 6:01 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Aviva posts 4 pct rise in H1 profit, helped by Europe, UK general insurance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects third paragraph to show comparative figure is in billions, not millions)

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - British insurer Aviva posted a 4 percent rise in first-half operating profit as its European and UK general insurance businesses built on a strong start to the year, making up for weakness in Canada.

Aviva, which provides personal lines of insurance including motor, home, travel and life cover, said it had laid out a new set of targets to achieve an operating expense ratio of below 50 percent and double its annual excess holding company cash flow to 800 million pounds ($1.35 billion).

Operating profit increased to 1.05 billion pounds in the six months ended June 30 from 1.01 billion pounds last year. ($1 = 0.5937 British Pounds) (Reporting by Richa Naidu; editing by Simon Jessop and Tom Pfeiffer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.