#Financials
October 30, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

Aviva new business rises 15 pct, boosted by Europe, Asia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Insurer Aviva said new business rose 15 percent across the group in the first nine months of 2014, boosted by a strong performance in Europe and Asia and improvements in the company’s UK life business.

Value of new business, Aviva’s key measure of growth in life insurance, was 690 million pounds ($1.10 billion), the group said in a trading statement on Thursday.

The company’s combined operating ratio - showing claims as a proportion of premiums which is used by insurance companies as a measure of profitability - strengthened to 95.9 percent, compared with 96.9 percent a year ago.

“Notwithstanding this progress, there is still more to do before we can be satisfied we are fully delivering on our investment thesis of cash flow plus growth,” the company said in a statement.

1 US dollar = 0.6259 British pound Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Matt Scuffham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
