FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Insurer Aviva says 9-month sales down 5 pct
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 8, 2012 / 7:21 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Insurer Aviva says 9-month sales down 5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - British insurer Aviva PLC : * Says CEO recruitment process well advanced, in line with original timetable * Aviva says IGD surplus 3.7 billion stg at end October, up 0.6 billion

STG versus end June * Aviva says not yet in a position to announce further non-core disposals * Aviva confirms in talks to sell U.S. unit, says sale would be at a

discount but would generate capital surplus * Aviva says 8 smaller disposals likely in 2013 * Says trading conditions remain difficult, business volumes considerably

reduced in Spain, Italy * 9-month total worldwide sales 28.9 billion STG, down 5 percent * Says general insurance 9-month combined ratio 93 percent versus 96 percent * Sees FY performance trends in line with H1

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.