Aviva, pensions infrastructure body raise $206 mln for solar fund
June 17, 2015 / 9:31 AM / 2 years ago

Aviva, pensions infrastructure body raise $206 mln for solar fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - Aviva Investors and the Pension Infrastructure Platform said their solar photovoltaic fund closed this week having pulled in 131 million pounds ($206 million) of investment from four British pension schemes.

The fund will now look to raise additional money up to a maximum of 250 million pounds, the firms said in a statement.

Aviva Investors is the global asset management business of Aviva Plc and manages the fund, which invests in small-scale solar PV projects in Britain and had its first close on June 16.

The Pensions Infrastructure Platform works with asset managers to develop specialist infrastructure investment funds.

$1 = 0.6359 pounds Reporting by Nina Chestney. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
