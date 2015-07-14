FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aviva unit says Taiwan's $110 bln offshore fund market 'big but challenging'
July 14, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Aviva unit says Taiwan's $110 bln offshore fund market 'big but challenging'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Chairman John Misselbrook of Aviva Investors, the fund arm of British insurers Aviva Plc, says: * Sees Taiwan as a major retail wealth management market in addition to Singapore and the U.K.

* Says Taiwan’s T$3.3 trillion ($110 billion) offshore funds market “big but challenging.”

* Says will pick CTBC Financial Holding as its master agent in Taiwan, eyeing retail investor business

* Says Aviva still maintains JV with First Financial, focusing on institutional investor businesses (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

