MOVES-Charlie Diebel joins Aviva Investors as head of rates strategy
#Market News
October 23, 2014 / 9:46 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Charlie Diebel joins Aviva Investors as head of rates strategy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Aviva Investors, Aviva Plc’s asset management business, said it appointed Charlie Diebel the head of its rates strategy team.

Diebel, based in London, joins from Lloyds Bank, where he was head of market strategy, Aviva Investors said in a statement.

At Aviva Investors, he will be responsible for the collaboration between the emerging market debt and the developed market rates teams and he will coordinate the fixed income house view across the business. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore)

