July 8 (Reuters) - Aviva Investors, the global asset management business of Aviva Plc, appointed Giles Parkinson as global equities fund manager.

Based in London, Parkinson will report to Chris Murphy, head of global income, equities. Parkinson was previously working at Artemis. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)