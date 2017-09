Sept 10 (Reuters) - Aviva Investors, the asset management business of Aviva Plc, appointed John Osborn to its real estate team based in London.

Osborn joins from AXA Real Estate, where he worked as a senior fund manager. He will report to Mike Luscombe, head of European retail funds. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)