December 15, 2014 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Mark Connolly joins Aviva Investors as CIO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Aviva Investors, the global asset management business of Aviva Plc, appointed Mark Connolly as chief investment officer, fixed income.

Connolly will report to Chief Executive Euan Munro and will also be part of the Aviva investors executive committee. He will oversee Aviva investors’ fixed income strategies among other things.

Connolly joins Aviva Investors from Scottish Widows Investment Partnership, where he worked in the role of director and head of fixed income.

Jean-François Boulier, who had been acting CIO, fixed income will continue in his role as chief executive, France. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)

