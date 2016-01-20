FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Aviva Investors names chief investment officer for liquid markets
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 20, 2016 / 12:01 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Aviva Investors names chief investment officer for liquid markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Aviva Investors, the asset management arm of Aviva PLC, promoted Mark Connolly to the role of chief investment officer for liquid markets, including multi-assets, fixed income and equities.

Connolly, previously chief investment officer of the company’s fixed income unit, replaces David Lis, who retires in March but will continue to work in a consultative capacity.

Aviva Investors also named Dan James global head of fixed income and Chris Murphy global head of equities.

James was previously global head of rates and multi-strategy fixed income, while Murphy was head of global income, equities.

The new leadership team will be based in London. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.