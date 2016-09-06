MOVES-Aviva Investors hires for global distribution and client relations team

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Aviva Investors, the global asset management business of Aviva Plc, appointed four new members to its global distribution and client relations team.

The company appointed Rémi Casals as the head of European institutional client solutions. Casals most recently worked as head of global distribution at Rogge Global Partners.

Nigel Cosgrove was appointed head of European institutional client relationships and service. Cosgrove was most recently an investment director with Standard Life Investments.

Aviva Investors also appointed Jennifer Stillman as global head of consultant relations. Stillman was earlier the director for consultant relations at Hermes Fund Managers.

Tjeerd Voskamp was appointed head of European wholesale client solutions and would be responsible for the global financial institutions team.

Voskamp joins from Schroders Plc, where he was the head of global financial institutions group. (Reporting by Shalom Aarons in Bengaluru)