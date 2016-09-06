FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
MOVES-Aviva Investors hires for global distribution and client relations team
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 6, 2016 / 6:45 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Aviva Investors hires for global distribution and client relations team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Aviva Investors, the global asset management business of Aviva Plc, appointed four new members to its global distribution and client relations team.

The company appointed Rémi Casals as the head of European institutional client solutions. Casals most recently worked as head of global distribution at Rogge Global Partners.

Nigel Cosgrove was appointed head of European institutional client relationships and service. Cosgrove was most recently an investment director with Standard Life Investments.

Aviva Investors also appointed Jennifer Stillman as global head of consultant relations. Stillman was earlier the director for consultant relations at Hermes Fund Managers.

Tjeerd Voskamp was appointed head of European wholesale client solutions and would be responsible for the global financial institutions team.

Voskamp joins from Schroders Plc, where he was the head of global financial institutions group. (Reporting by Shalom Aarons in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.