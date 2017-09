April 22 (Reuters) - Asset manager Aviva Investors, part of Aviva Plc, said it named Simon Young UK equities fund manager.

Young will be based in London and report to Trevor Green, head of UK equities.

He will work on Aviva Investors’ institutional UK equity fund and assist on the 992 million pound ($1.49 billion) retail UK equity income fund.

Young joins from BlackRock Inc, where he was UK equities fund manager.