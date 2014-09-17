MOVES-Aviva Investors appoints four people to its multi-asset team

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Aviva Investors, Aviva Plc’s asset management business, said it appointed four people to its multi-asset team.

Trevor Leydon was named head of investment risk and portfolio construction from his previous post as head of investment risk of the team’s fixed income business.

Aviva Investors said Wei-Jin Tan will join Leydon’s team in October. He joins from State Street Global Investors, where he was responsible for risk management for absolute return products.

The firm also said Ben Maynard would be its new head of equity derivatives, joining from its fixed income desk.

Mary Nicola joined as an investment strategist based in Singapore, covering Asian equity, fixed income and forex markets, Aviva Investors said.

These four appointments are in addition to that of Ian Pizer as a senior multi-asset portfolio manager in May. Pizer will move from Standard Life Investments in November. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)