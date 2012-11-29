FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Insurer Aviva eyes 120 job losses
November 29, 2012 / 3:41 PM / 5 years ago

Insurer Aviva eyes 120 job losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Aviva, Britain’s No. 2 insurer, said it would shed about 120 jobs as it merges its dedicated property claims service into its existing claims centres.

The staff affected are based in Sheffield, northern England, where Aviva’s Asprea property claims management service is headquartered, the insurer said in an e-mailed statement on Thursday.

Aviva is cutting costs and selling underperforming businesses as part of a turnaround strategy launched in July after investors irked by the group’s poor share price performance forced out its chief executive, Andrew Moss.

Rival insurer Direct Line Group said earlier it would axe 236 jobs in a cost-cutting drive.

