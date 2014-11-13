FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Turkish pension firm Avivasa debut lifts Sabanci listed firms to 12
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deflation
November 13, 2014 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Turkish pension firm Avivasa debut lifts Sabanci listed firms to 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Sabanci details, updates share price)

ISTANBUL, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Avivasa, the Turkish pension joint venture of British insurer Aviva and Turkey’s Sabanci Holding, began trading on Thursday, lifting Sabanci’s share in Bourse Instanbul to 12 percent of total market capitalisation.

The listing also raised the number of Sabanci companies trading on the exchange to 12, the conglomerate’s board chairwoman Guler Sabanci said. Its market share was 9 percent before the float.

Aviva and Sabanci completed the flotation of a 19.7 percent stake in Avivasa on Monday, valuing the firm at 1.68 billion lira ($746 million), in an offering that was almost three times oversubscribed.

Avivasa shares opened up 3.2 percent and were up 0.53 percent at 47.25 lira by 1215 GMT.

Turkey’s second-biggest conglomerate, Sabanci group companies include lender Akbank, insurer Ak Sigorta and cement makers Akcansa and Cimsa .

Koc Holding remains Turkey’s biggest company, accounting for around 16 percent of total market capitalisation on Bourse Istanbul. It also has 12 listed companies, including refiner Tupras and white goods maker Arcelik.

Reporting by Can Sezer and Birsen Altayli; Writing by Nick Tattersall and Ece Toksabay; Editing by Jonny Hogg and Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.