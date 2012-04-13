UPDATE 1-Avnet says CFO to retire

* Initiates search for a successor to Raymond Sadowski

April 13 (Reuters) - Tech components distributor Avnet Inc said its chief financial officer of 19 years, Raymond Sadowski, plans to retire.

The company said it has initiated a search for a new finance chief and has engaged Crist/Kolder Associates to assist in the process.

Sadowski, who joined Avnet in 1978 as a corporate accounting supervisor, will remain with the company until a successor is named and will continue in a senior advisory role thereafter.

Shares of Phoenix, Arizona-based Avnet, which has a market value of about $5.2 billion, closed at $35.29 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.