UPDATE 1-Avnet says CFO to retire
April 13, 2012 / 12:55 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Avnet says CFO to retire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Initiates search for a successor to Raymond Sadowski

* Says Sadowski to remain with firm in senior advisory role

April 13 (Reuters) - Tech components distributor Avnet Inc said its chief financial officer of 19 years, Raymond Sadowski, plans to retire.

The company said it has initiated a search for a new finance chief and has engaged Crist/Kolder Associates to assist in the process.

Sadowski, who joined Avnet in 1978 as a corporate accounting supervisor, will remain with the company until a successor is named and will continue in a senior advisory role thereafter.

Shares of Phoenix, Arizona-based Avnet, which has a market value of about $5.2 billion, closed at $35.29 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

