FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Avnet reports larger-than-expected dip in sales
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2012 / 12:15 PM / 5 years ago

Avnet reports larger-than-expected dip in sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Electronic parts distributor Avnet Inc <AVT.N > posted a larger-than-expected decline in quarterly sales o n weak technology spending particularly in the Americas.

First-quarter net income fell to $100.3 million, or 70 cents per share, from $139 million, or 90 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 59 cents per share.

Revenue fell 8.7 percent to $5.87 billion.

Analysts had expected earnings of 58 cents per share on revenue of $5.89 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company, often considered an indicator of broader IT spending as it distributes everything from personal computers to microchips, earlier this month warned of depressed technology spending. [ID: nL3E8LA54W]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.