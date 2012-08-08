Avnet quarterly results miss estimates on lower orders

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Electronics distributor Avnet Inc reported fourth-quarter results below analysts’ expectations as economic worries led customers to delay their orders.

Net income for the quarter fell to $133.4 million, or 91 cents per share, from $238.8 million, or $1.54 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned 99 cents per share.

Revenue fell 9 percent to $6.31 billion.

Analysts were expecting earnings of $1.08 per share, excluding items, on revenue of $6.55 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company closed at $32.73 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.