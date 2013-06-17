Avocet to raise financing to pay back Elliott loan

* Avocet prefers to raise debt financing

* Company can’t rule out issuing equity

By Stephen Eisenhammer

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - Africa-focused Avocet Mining will have to raise fresh financing to pay back a loan from its main shareholder after a fall in the price of gold meant its mine will not generate the required cash, its executive said on Monday.

Avocet’s share price has fallen 86 percent this year with the company cutting reserves estimate at its Inata mine in Burkina Faso just before the gold price tumbled.

The company received a $15 million loan from its 27 percent shareholder, Elliott Management, and renegotiated its hedging agreement with Macquarie Bank in March to help stabilise its finances.

“With the drop in the gold price it would seem likely that Inata will not have the free cash generating ability to get a surplus $15 million together by the end of the year,” David Cather, Avocet chief executive, told Reuters in an interview.

Cather said the company preferred to raise debt financing and was in discussions with a number of banks, but that he was unable to completely rule out issuing new equity.

Shareholders were previously strongly against issuing new stock.

“Elliott and a number of other shareholders gave us pretty strong feed back when Macquarie were suggesting that equity was the way forward,” Cather said.

Avocet is trying to buy its way out of a hedging agreement it inherited from a takeover deal in 2009 at the same time as others are negotiating new forward selling deals.

The lower gold price makes the process of buying back the hedge cheaper for Avocet and replacing the hedge agreement with debt is the company’s main aim, Cather said.

Avocet will release a new life of mine plan for Inata and a feasibility study for their project in Guinea towards the end of the year, which Cather said should offer a boost to the share price.