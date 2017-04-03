FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Gold miner Avocet names new CEO, CFO
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 3, 2017 / 6:52 AM / 5 months ago

Gold miner Avocet names new CEO, CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - West Africa-focused Avocet Mining Plc named Boudewijn Wentink as its new chief executive officer with immediate effect, as it seeks to refinance and restructure the company.

Its current CEO David Cather will remain on the board as technical director, Avocet said.

The miner also named Yolanda Bolleurs as chief financial officer with immediate effect to replace Jim Wynn, who will leave the company at the end of April to take up the same position at Rainbow Rare Earths Ltd.

"Boudewijn's primary strategic objective will be to achieve the refinancing and restructuring that is critical to the future of the company," Avocet said.

The company said production at Inata, one of Burkina Faso's largest gold mines, continues to be effected by the suspension of operations in October and November 2016.

Operations at the Inata Mine were halted in October after bailiffs seized 1,400 ounces of gold at Ouagadougou airport. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.