FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Avocet Mining says financing talks continue
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 12, 2014 / 6:40 AM / 3 years ago

Avocet Mining says financing talks continue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Gold miner Avocet Mining Plc said the business review it undertook in January was continuing and that it was still in talks with multiple parties about a range of financing options including the sale of its assets.

Avocet is raising funds to repay an outstanding loan due to its largest shareholder Elliott Management, as well as to ensure adequate working capital for its Inata mine in Burkina Faso this year.

The company, which mines gold in Burkina Faso and Guinea, said it had taken further steps to reduce costs and lower capital expenditure at Inata. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.