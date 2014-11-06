FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Avocet Mining cuts full-year gold production forecast
#Basic Materials
November 6, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

Avocet Mining cuts full-year gold production forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Avocet Mining Plc cut its full-year production forecast for the second time and said third-quarter gold output fell 30 percent as it processed low-grade ore at its Inata mine in Burkina Faso.

Avocet said it expected to produce about 95,000 ounces of gold this year versus its earlier forecast of 105,000 ounces.

Third-quarter gold production at Inata, the company’s only mine, fell to 21,736 ounces from 30,987 ounces a year earlier. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)

