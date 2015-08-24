Avocet Mining cuts 2015 production forecast

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Avocet Mining Plc cut its production forecast for 2015 as the gold miner grappled with a strike at its mine in Burkina Faso.

Avocet reported an 11 percent fall in first-half output and said it expected to produce 75,000 to 80,000 ounces of gold in 2015, less than the 86,307 ounces it produced last year.

The company had earlier said it expected gold production for the year to be in line with that of 2014.

Production for the first-half fell to 39,859 ounces. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)