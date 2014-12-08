FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Illegal strike forces Avocet Mining to halt Inata mine operations
#Basic Materials
December 8, 2014 / 7:45 AM / 3 years ago

Illegal strike forces Avocet Mining to halt Inata mine operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Gold miner Avocet Mining Plc said on Monday it had halted operations at its Inata gold mine in Burkina Faso due to an illegal strike.

The miner, which is struggling due to lower gold prices, said the strike commenced on Dec. 4, following talks with workforce representatives over labour cost reductions to keep Inata operational.

Avocet said it was continuing discussions with a committee representing the workforce and was been assisted by various ministries and departments in the Burkina Faso government. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
