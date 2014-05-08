FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Avocet Mining first-quarter gold output falls 24 pct
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 8, 2014 / 6:40 AM / 3 years ago

Avocet Mining first-quarter gold output falls 24 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Gold miner Avocet Mining Plc said total gold output in the first quarter fell 24 percent as it lost nine production days in March due to refurbishment work at its Inata mine in Burkina Faso.

The company, whose primary operations are in Burkina Faso and Guinea, said production for the quarter ended March 2014 was 23,148 ounces, down from 30,481 ounces a year earlier.

Cash costs rose to $1,178 per ounce from $1,169 per ounce a year earlier.

Avocet said it expected full-year gold production of 105,000 to 115,000 ounces at a cash cost of between $1,000 and $1,100 per ounce. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.