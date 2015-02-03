FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Capita to acquire avocis for 210 mln euros to expand in Germany
February 3, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 3 years ago

Capita to acquire avocis for 210 mln euros to expand in Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - British outsourcing group Capita said it agreed to acquire avocis, a customer contract management company operating in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, for 210 million euros.

The acquisition of avocis from its private equity owners will build Capita’s position in the German market, where it first gained a foothold last year.

avocis is forecast to meet Capita’s post-tax return on capital invested target of 15 percent in the second year of the British company’s ownership, the company said on Tuesday.

Capita said the deal was subject to approval by the German competition authorities.

Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
