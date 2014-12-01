FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Aircraft lessor Avolon expects US IPO to be priced at $21-$23/shr
December 1, 2014 / 11:56 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Aircraft lessor Avolon expects US IPO to be priced at $21-$23/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 2 to say the offering, not the company, will raise about $314 million)

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Aircraft leasing company Avolon Holdings Ltd IPO-AVOL.N expects its initial public offering to be priced at between $21 and $23 per common share.

At the top end of the expected price range, the Dublin-headquartered company will be valued at $1.86 billion and the IPO will raise about $314 million.

All the 13.6 million shares in the offering are being sold by selling shareholders, according to a regulatory filing on Monday. (1.usa.gov/1zHP4qL) (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

