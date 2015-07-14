FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bohai Leasing to take 20 pct stake in Avolon for $429 mln
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find qualified inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find qualified inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 14, 2015 / 2:46 AM / 2 years ago

Bohai Leasing to take 20 pct stake in Avolon for $429 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Bohai Leasing Co Ltd has agreed to acquire a 20 percent stake in Avolon Holdings Ltd for $429 million, a deal that allows the Chinese firm to rapidly expand its exposure to the global aircraft leasing sector.

Bohai’s cash tender of $26 per Avolon share represents a 14.5 percent premium to its volume-weighted average price last week and a 30 percent premium to its IPO price of $20 per share in December, the two firms said in a statement.

The cash tender offer, open to all Avolon shareholders, is expected to be launched at the end of the month after the deal gains the approval of Bohai’s shareholders, it added.

The directors of both companies support the deal, the companies said.

Bohai, is part of HNA Group, China’s fourth-largest aviation group. Avolon has its headquarters in Ireland. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller in Beijing; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.