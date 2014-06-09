FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aircraft lessor Avolon files for IPO of up to $100 mln
#Market News
June 9, 2014 / 9:31 PM / 3 years ago

Aircraft lessor Avolon files for IPO of up to $100 mln

June 9 (Reuters) - Aircraft leasing company Avolon Holdings Ltd filed with U.S. regulators on Monday to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering of common stock.

J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, and Citigroup were underwriting the IPO, the company told the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus. (r.reuters.com/kuc99v)

Reuters reported in March that Avolon was preparing for an initial public offering.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

