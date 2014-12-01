FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Avolon sees IPO offering of $286 mln-$314 mln
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 1, 2014 / 11:30 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Avolon sees IPO offering of $286 mln-$314 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Avolon Holdings Ltd IPO-AVOL.N:

* Launch of its initial public offering of 13,636,363 common shares

* Initial public offering price is currently expected to be between $21 and $23 per share, which would result in a total offering size of between $286 million and $314 million

* Selling shareholders have granted underwriters an option to purchase up to 2,045,455 additional common shares to cover over-allotments, if any

* Avolon will not receive any of proceeds from offering.

* JPMorgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. Llc, Citigroup Global Markets Inc, UBS Securities LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting joint book-running managers

* Approved to list its common shares on New York Stock Exchange under symbol “AVOL” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore Newsroom +44 207 542 1810)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.