FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FBI to look into suspicious bid for Avon - WSJ
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 15, 2015 / 8:45 PM / 2 years ago

FBI to look into suspicious bid for Avon - WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - FBI officials have started to review a suspicious buyout bid for cosmetics company Avon Products Inc by purported acquirer PTG Capital Partners, Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The review is in its preliminary stages. The SEC, which was running a separate civil probe, has shared information with the FBI, the people said. (on.wsj.com/1e5Sejr)

The apparently non-existent firm on Thursday offered to buy Avon for almost thrice its market valuation.

PTG Capital Partners said in an SEC filing on Thursday that it would pay $18.75 per Avon share, sending the company’s stock up as much as 20 percent.

According to the SEC’s Edgar company database, PTG is incorporated in British Indian Ocean Territory, an archipelago between Africa and Indonesia with no civilian population, according to the CIA’s fact book.

A spokesman for the UK Foreign Office said there was no corporate register in this territory.

Avon said it hadn’t received any takeover bid.

Officials from FBI were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.