March 14 (Reuters) - Cosmetics maker Avon Products Inc said it would cut about 2,500 jobs worldwide and shift its corporate headquarters to the UK as part of its three-year turnaround program.

Avon said it expects to record charges of about $60 million in the first quarter. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)