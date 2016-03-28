FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Avon adds former FedEx executive Cathy Ross to board
March 28, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

Avon adds former FedEx executive Cathy Ross to board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Cosmetics maker Avon Products Inc said it named former FedEx Corp executive Cathy Ross as a director to its board.

Ross, who previously worked as the chief financial officer at FedEx Express, was jointly nominated by Avon and top investor Cerberus Capital Management.

Avon is close to a deal with activist investors in which it will add another independent director to its board in exchange for the activists backing away from a proxy fight for more board seats, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

