FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Avon to take "critical" look at dividends in 2016
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
November 4, 2015 / 4:05 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Avon to take "critical" look at dividends in 2016

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background, shares)

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Avon Products Inc, a direct seller of cosmetics, said it would look at dividend payments with a “more critical lens” in 2016, as it expects a bigger impact from the strong dollar.

Shares of the company, which reported a bigger-than-expected third-quarter loss, tumbled as much as 17.6 percent to a low of $3.55 on Wednesday.

Avon has been paying a quarterly dividend of 6 cents per share for over three years, after slashing it by 74 percent in 2012.

The company has been struggling to reverse a decline in sales for nearly 4 years, as it loses representatives - the so-called “Avon Ladies” - in the United States and grapples with weak demand in Brazil.

Avon said recruitment of representatives who sell its products directly to customers fell 1 percent in the three months ended Sept. 30.

The Wall Street Journal had reported that Avon is exploring selling a stake to private equity firms as well as selling off its North America business.

Third-quarter revenue fell 22 percent to $1.67 billion. Excluding the impact of the dollar, sales declined 2 percent.

The net loss attributable to the company was $697 million, or $1.58 per share. The company had reported a profit of $91.4 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

Avon’s shares were trading at $3.71 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Up to Tuesday’s close, the company’s stock had fallen 54 percent this year.

Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Abhijith G in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.